Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Increases By 47.2%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,500 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 617,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAXJ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 401,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,587. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.39 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,577,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

