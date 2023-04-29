Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Drops By 59.2%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the March 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Major Drilling Group International Price Performance

OTCMKTS MJDLF remained flat at $7.53 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

About Major Drilling Group International

(Get Rating)

See Also

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.