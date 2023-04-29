Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Drops By 59.2%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the March 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
OTCMKTS MJDLF remained flat at $7.53 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $9.75.
