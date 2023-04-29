Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Declines By 58.9%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Marubeni Stock Performance

Marubeni stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393. Marubeni has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Marubeni will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

