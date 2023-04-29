Short Interest in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rises By 25.4%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 185,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $85.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $120.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Articles

