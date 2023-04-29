Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Drops By 16.0%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 689.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE:ORC opened at $10.70 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.