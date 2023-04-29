Short Interest in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Declines By 17.1%

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon purchased 15,000 shares of Ponce Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $141,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $631,966.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Tsavaris bought 4,700 shares of Ponce Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 305,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,617,028.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,894 shares of company stock valued at $336,802. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 2,074,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 128,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 635,629 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 676,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 166,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 135,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 370,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ponce Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDLB shares. TheStreet cut Ponce Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 197,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,394. The company has a market cap of $185.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Ponce Financial Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $10.44.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.45). Ponce Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Ponce Financial Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

