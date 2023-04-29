Short Interest in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Declines By 17.1%

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLBGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon purchased 15,000 shares of Ponce Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $141,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,966.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $631,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Tsavaris bought 4,700 shares of Ponce Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 305,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,028.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,894 shares of company stock valued at $336,802. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 2,074,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 128,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 635,629 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 676,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 166,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 135,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 370,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDLB shares. TheStreet cut Ponce Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 197,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,394. The company has a market cap of $185.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Ponce Financial Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $10.44.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.45). Ponce Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Ponce Financial Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ponce Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Featured Articles

