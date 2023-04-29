Short Interest in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Decreases By 20.3%

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,200 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.16. 317,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.40 and its 200 day moving average is $136.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $266,837,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

