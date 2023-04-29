Short Interest in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Drops By 16.0%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 88,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANG. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANG remained flat at $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $62.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

