Short Interest in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Grows By 25.6%

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:BFS opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $861.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $53.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFS. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,561.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Saul Centers by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Saul Centers by 968.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

