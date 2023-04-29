Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Increases By 40.2%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Saturday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SIFY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 89,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,524. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Further Reading

