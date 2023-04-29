Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Increases By 40.2%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Saturday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
