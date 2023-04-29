Short Interest in Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Grows By 12.8%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Signal Gold Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:SGNLF traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.24. 7,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,819. Signal Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

About Signal Gold

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

