Short Interest in Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Grows By 12.8%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Signal Gold Stock Up 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:SGNLF traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.24. 7,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,819. Signal Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.
About Signal Gold
