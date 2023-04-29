Short Interest in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Increases By 13.7%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $139.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,224. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.61 and its 200 day moving average is $152.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Several brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after buying an additional 71,936 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $8,201,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.