Short Interest in Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Declines By 19.3%

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Sixt Price Performance
Shares of SIXGF remained flat at $128.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day moving average is $124.38.
Sixt Company Profile
Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.
Featured Articles
