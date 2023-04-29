Short Interest in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Grows By 15.2%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Number

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth approximately $14,369,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 601.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 747,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,897. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $496.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $50.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

