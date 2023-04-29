Short Interest in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Grows By 20.7%

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 195,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
SmartFinancial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,949. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $366.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.
SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.
Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SMBK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Hovde Group cut SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.
Featured Stories
