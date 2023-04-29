Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Increases By 43.9%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of SCKT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

