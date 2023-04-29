Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Declines By 41.1%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sonim Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

SONM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.16. 278,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,877. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of rugged and consumer durable mobile devices including phones and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Canada and Latin America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

