Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Expands By 29.7%

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
SuRo Capital Stock Performance
Shares of SSSS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. 82,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 41.33 and a current ratio of 41.33.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 3,823.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SuRo Capital
About SuRo Capital
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuRo Capital (SSSS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.