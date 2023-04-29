Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Expands By 29.7%

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SSSS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. 82,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 41.33 and a current ratio of 41.33.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 3,823.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SuRo Capital

About SuRo Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SuRo Capital by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SuRo Capital by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

