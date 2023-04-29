Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Expands By 66.7%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.57. 8,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

