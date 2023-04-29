Short Interest in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Decreases By 16.6%

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($75.56) to €73.00 ($81.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TotalEnergies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TTE traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.10%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

