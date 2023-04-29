Short Interest in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Drops By 24.7%

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. TScan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.28.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.68% and a negative net margin of 489.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

