Short Interest in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Drops By 24.7%

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. TScan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.28.
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.68% and a negative net margin of 489.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.
