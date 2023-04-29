Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Shares Up 4.5%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.62. 33,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 368,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,414,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for sensitizing cancers to radiation therapy. Its products in clinical stage include Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and soft tissue sarcomas; and Doranidazole, an injectable hypoxic cell radiation sensitizer for treatment of pancreatic, lung, and liver cancers.
