Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,500 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMAWF traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.50. 481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.46. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $164.50.

Institutional Trading of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 185.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

