Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,629,300 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 6,120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,258.6 days.
Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of SEMHF traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 926. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
