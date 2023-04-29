Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,629,300 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 6,120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,258.6 days.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SEMHF traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 926. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.