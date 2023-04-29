SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
SIF opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.50.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
