Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,424. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

About Silence Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

