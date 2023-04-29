Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Silex Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Silex Systems stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630. Silex Systems has a 1-year low of C$4.28 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.68.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of laser uranium enrichment technology. It operates through the Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA segments. The company was founded by Michael P. Goldsworthy in 1988 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

