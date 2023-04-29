Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Silex Systems Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Silex Systems stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630. Silex Systems has a 1-year low of C$4.28 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.68.
Silex Systems Company Profile
