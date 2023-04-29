Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. Silgan also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Silgan has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Silgan by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Silgan by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Silgan by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

