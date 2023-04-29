Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.21. Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 426,400 shares trading hands.
Singing Machine Stock Down 6.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.
Singing Machine Company Profile
The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware.
