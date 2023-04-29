SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Reaches $26.14 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $408.50 million and $26.14 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019314 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,171.23 or 0.99966174 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002288 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.34231013 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $27,932,391.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

