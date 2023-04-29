Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sinopharm Group Trading Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS SHTDY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,428. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.
About Sinopharm Group
