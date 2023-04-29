Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS SHTDY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,428. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.