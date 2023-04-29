SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,757,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 24,660,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 197,577.0 days.

SJM Stock Performance

SJM stock remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

Get SJM alerts:

SJM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.