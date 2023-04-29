SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,757,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 24,660,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 197,577.0 days.
SJM Stock Performance
SJM stock remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.
SJM Company Profile
