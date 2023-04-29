Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. 5,623,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,403. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $656,848.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625 over the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

