SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 58.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $362,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $72.43.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -145.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

