SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded SLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. SLM has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.