SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the March 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

SMC Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SMCAY stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $24.95. 42,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.97. SMC has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

