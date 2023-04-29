Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in April

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,444,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 6,875,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54,440.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snam has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $5.65 during midday trading on Friday. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

Snam Company Profile

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

