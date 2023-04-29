Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.69.

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

