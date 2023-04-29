Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.71 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. Equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Snap by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

