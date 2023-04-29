Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.39% of Snap-on worth $47,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $259.41 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $263.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,482 shares of company stock worth $18,439,132 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

