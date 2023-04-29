Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,333,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SIRC remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 3,215,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,284,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.62.
About Solar Integrated Roofing
