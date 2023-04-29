Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,333,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SIRC remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 3,215,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,284,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

Get Solar Integrated Roofing alerts:

About Solar Integrated Roofing

(Get Rating)

See Also

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, and Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.