SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.00 million-$740.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.72 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

SolarWinds Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SWI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 632,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $187.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 127.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SolarWinds by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 375,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

