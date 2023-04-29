SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.00 million-$740.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.72 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,478. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 127.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $4,129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 375,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.