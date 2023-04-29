SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $177-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.50 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SWI opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $187.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 127.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.