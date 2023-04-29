SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.0317

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $15.29 million and $4.36 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.