Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 10,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Sonder

In other news, CEO Francis Davidson bought 29,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $31,328.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,444,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,699.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 75,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonder alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sonder by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sonder by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Stock Performance

Shares of SOND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 882,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,941. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.03. Sonder has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Sonder had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a negative return on equity of 233.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonder will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sonder in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Sonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.