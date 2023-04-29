Sonen Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

