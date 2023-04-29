Sonen Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Sonen Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $16,738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,555,000 after purchasing an additional 773,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after buying an additional 751,881 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.34. 450,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Bancorp

In other news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading

