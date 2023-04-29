Sonen Capital LLC Purchases 2,448 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sonen Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.5% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,725 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.20. 6,575,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,958. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.