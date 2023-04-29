Sonen Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp makes up 1.3% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBNC. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 90.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. 369,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,238. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

HBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

